MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Mangla Dam Affairs Chaudhry Qasim Majeed has inaugurated Machhiari to Tangdeo-Bin Kheri Baghor link Road in his Islamgarh sub division of this district, an official told on Friday.

The speakers paid tributes to the governments of Pakistan and AJK for the liberal financial assistance for linking remote and far flung areas with the main highs network to facilitate rural areas population with comfortable traveling facilities.

Elders of the area also lauded the Minister of the AJK Government for getting allocated colossal funds for speedy progress and prosperity, provision of public facilities and his spirit of love and affection for the people of the area.

According to the details, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed inaugurated the link roads Machhiari to Tangdeo and Bin Kheri Baghor in Chakswari constituency.

He was accorded rousing reception by the people of the area as he reached the site of the project.

Chairman Municipal Committee Chakswari, Chaudhry Naeem Rupyal, District Councilor, Chaudhry Khushnood, councilors and the people of the area participated enthusiastically.

The minister while addressing the ceremony said that he had special links with Baghwar where special construction work was in Progress so that the basic needs of the people could reach their doorsteps.

He said, all out efforts were also being made to make Chakswari Tehsil Hospital an ideal hospital to fulfill all the basic health facilities and treatment meeting the needs of the local population.

He thanked Chaudhry Yasir for organizing the reception.

Political and social figure Chaudhry Yasir of Bin Kheri Baghwar while addressing the ceremony, thanked Government and Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed for providing special funds for the completion of water supply, construction of connection roads, electricity and other public and welfare projects.

He said that the people of the area were always with the minister in this journey of development and progress , adding "We will ensure his exemplary success in the upcoming elections."