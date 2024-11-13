(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following the exceptional positive response of the experience of the Olive plants production in Olive Garden at the state-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed (MBBS) Medical College in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir, the sponsors - UK based Muslim Hands International on Tuesday launched the Olive tree plantation drive at its second leg in the Olive Garden in the the Medical College with the coordination of the students

Muslim Hands Mirpur AJK Chapter Media master Qamar Atta Raja told APP here on Wednesday that the MH feels happy to see the olive trees flourishing under good care as initiative with prime focus to promote environmental sustainability, aligning with UN #SDG11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), #SDG12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and #SDG13 (Climate Action).

Qamar expressed these views after a Muslim Hands' experts team Tuesday visited the Olive Garden at Benazir Medical College Mirpur, flanked by Principal Prof.

Dr. Faisal Bashir, Vice Principal Prof. Dr. Tariq Masood, Director Admin Dr. Ijaz Mehmood and other related staffers to assess the sofar Olive trees production in the the college' olive garden established a couple of years ago.

"By establishing the olive garden, first of its own kind in the State, the Muslim Hands is determined to contribute a healthier environment, polluted-free air and much above to produce a santified Olive fruit first ever in the region in a beautiful site at the periphery of Mangla lake in picturesque Mirpur city of Azad Jammu for the local population in general and the college staff and students in particular", the MH Media Wing head said

Qamar thanked the college administration for their support and dedication to maintaining this eco-friendly project.

