AJK's Higher Reaches Lash With Heavy Snowfall
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Various upper reaches of Azad Jammu Kashmir, including Neelam and Leepa valleys, lashed with the heaviest snowfall of the season, leaving the life partially paralyzed as roads leading to the snow-clad Neelam and Leepa valleys were partially closed for the last two days, official sources confirmed. As reported earlier, the winter’s heaviest snow and rainfalls since Saturday chilled both sides of the line of control in Jammu & Kashmir (AJK and Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir) with the Meteorological Department predicting
moderate to heavy rain in plains and continuation of heavy snowfall in upper reaches during the next 24 hours.
Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber districts of this division, besides several plains of AJK continually remained under clouds on Sunday, waiting anxiously for the first rainfall of the season.
“Due to the influence of Western Disturbances over the Indian-occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir, it is likely that moderate to heavy rains or snow would occur at various parts of the state during the next 24 hours, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.
APP/ahr/378
