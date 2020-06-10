UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK's Hospitals Receive 44 More COVID Patients

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:53 PM

AJK's Hospitals receive 44 more COVID patients

The deadly novel coronavirus was playing havoc in thinly populated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) particularly in its capital Muzaffarabad as hospitals received 44 new COVID patients on Wednesday taking the total tally to 488 out of which 9 died

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The deadly novel coronavirus was playing havoc in thinly populated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) particularly in its capital Muzaffarabad as hospitals received 44 new COVID patients on Wednesday taking the total tally to 488 out of which 9 died.

The total number of COVID patients in AJK was 105 on 15th of May with one death and rapid increase of 385 patients with 8 deaths is recorded within 25 days after the relaxations in lockdown were announced alarming the authorities and general public, said a press released of health department.

The new cases surface in Muzaffarabad 15, Rawalakot 6, Mirpur 7, Bhimber 9, and Kotli 9, adding that 371 new tests were conducted and 2 patients recovered the illness during the last 24 hours.

So far 953 tests were conducted in the region and reports of 9520 were received and 53 were awaited.

Some 219 COVID-19 patients had recovered in the region, 9 died and 260 were under treatment in different facilities.

101 patients had recovered from two facilities in Muzaffarabad while 106 were under treatment in two Isolation facilities and CMH, 26 had recovered from two facilities in Mirpur city and 49 were under treatment.

Related Topics

Died Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

WHO Congratulates Australia on WTO's Ruling Allowi ..

2 minutes ago

Switzerland Registers 23 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Govt prioritizing jobs-oriented sectors, agricultu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.