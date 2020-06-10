The deadly novel coronavirus was playing havoc in thinly populated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) particularly in its capital Muzaffarabad as hospitals received 44 new COVID patients on Wednesday taking the total tally to 488 out of which 9 died

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The deadly novel coronavirus was playing havoc in thinly populated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) particularly in its capital Muzaffarabad as hospitals received 44 new COVID patients on Wednesday taking the total tally to 488 out of which 9 died.

The total number of COVID patients in AJK was 105 on 15th of May with one death and rapid increase of 385 patients with 8 deaths is recorded within 25 days after the relaxations in lockdown were announced alarming the authorities and general public, said a press released of health department.

The new cases surface in Muzaffarabad 15, Rawalakot 6, Mirpur 7, Bhimber 9, and Kotli 9, adding that 371 new tests were conducted and 2 patients recovered the illness during the last 24 hours.

So far 953 tests were conducted in the region and reports of 9520 were received and 53 were awaited.

Some 219 COVID-19 patients had recovered in the region, 9 died and 260 were under treatment in different facilities.

101 patients had recovered from two facilities in Muzaffarabad while 106 were under treatment in two Isolation facilities and CMH, 26 had recovered from two facilities in Mirpur city and 49 were under treatment.