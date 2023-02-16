ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Local Government Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Khawaja Farooq Ahmed on Thursday said that infrastructure development was imperative for the promotion of tourism sector and economic growth of AJK.

Participating in one day dialogue on SDGs titled "Speakers Dialogue of SDGs 2023," he said AJK was rich in natural beauty.

He stressed the need of improving infrastructure on priority basis and said that tourism opportunities abound, if the infrastructure in AJK was improved.

The incumbent government of AJK has ensured maximum implementation on achieving sustainable development goal (SDG) targets.

He said AJK government has organized local government elections after 32 years. He stressed the need to further strengthen local government system.

The people of Constituencies demanded infrastructure development and completing various projects in their respective areas.

He had promised to resolve the issues of the people of his constituency during his election campaign and subsequently he fulfilled his promises.

Despite many hydro power projects, the people of AJK were enduring the long hours of the menace of load shedding. Recent floods have affected many areas of AJK also, he mentioned.