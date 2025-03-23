Open Menu

AJK's Lake-side City Of Mirpur Celebrates Pakistan Day With Great Enthusiasm And Devotion

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

AJK's lake-side city of Mirpur celebrates Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) Mirpur, the lake-side city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), celebrated Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

According to APP correspondent, the city, home to over a million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Municipal Corporation, where Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, City Mayor Usman Ali Ch., and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khawer Ali Shoukat raised the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures from various segments of society, including officials, lawyers, students, business leaders, and journalists.

Participants exchanged felicitations and highlighted the significance of Pakistan Day, reaffirming their commitment to the freedom struggle for occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The event also paid tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan movement, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who fought for a separate homeland for Muslims.

The city's buildings were illuminated with lights, showcasing the deep love and affection for Pakistan, the ultimate destination for Kashmiris.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

27 minutes ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

3 hours ago
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

3 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

5 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan