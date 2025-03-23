MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) Mirpur, the lake-side city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), celebrated Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

According to APP correspondent, the city, home to over a million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Municipal Corporation, where Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, City Mayor Usman Ali Ch., and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khawer Ali Shoukat raised the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures from various segments of society, including officials, lawyers, students, business leaders, and journalists.

Participants exchanged felicitations and highlighted the significance of Pakistan Day, reaffirming their commitment to the freedom struggle for occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The event also paid tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan movement, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who fought for a separate homeland for Muslims.

The city's buildings were illuminated with lights, showcasing the deep love and affection for Pakistan, the ultimate destination for Kashmiris.

