MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 25 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that local bodies elections were imperative at grassroots level to resolve the problems of the masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting held in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Miniaster Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, reviewed and discussed the arrangements for holding of local bodies elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir in the near future.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Government Secretaries Irshad Qureshi and Muhammad Idrees Abbasi.

The meeting reviewed government measures and other issues relating to local body elections.

It was decided in the meeting that the pending cases regarding the local body elections would be effectively followed up and all the constitutional requirements would be fulfilled by removing the legal complications.

It was also decided that all the stakeholders would be taken into confidence to ensure the holding of local body elections.

