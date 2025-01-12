Open Menu

AJK's Longest Bridge Takes Shape: Rs. 5 Billion Mirpur-Islamgarh Project Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has kicked off the construction of the Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge, a Rs. 5 billion project that will revolutionize connectivity in the region

The 3 km long bridge, situated over the picturesque Mangla Dam lake, is expected to become AJK's longest bridge and a major milestone in the region's socioeconomic development, an AJK Govt spokesperson told APP here on Sunday.

The project, which had been stalled for decades due to alleged mismanagement, has been resumed with full pace.

Pakistan's national construction firm, Frontiers Works Organization (FWO), has begun delivering heavy machinery to the site, including a German-made automatic heavy missionary that will facilitate the digging of pillars in swampy and muddy areas.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq is personally overseeing the project, ensuring its timely completion. The Prime Minister has directed authorities to take advantage of the low water level in Mangla Lake during winter to complete the most challenging part of the bridge before the snow melts.

Upon completion, the bridge will provide easy and short-distance travel facilities between Mirpur and Islamgarh, promoting national and international tourism in the region. The project is expected to be completed by March next year, with the cooperation of the AJK government and the use of latest equipment.

The Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge is a significant addition to AJK's infrastructure, and its completion will open new vistas for socioeconomic development in the region.

