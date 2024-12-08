- Home
AJK's Neelam valley lashes with 2nd spell of snowfall attracting heavy influx of tourists
AJK's Neelam Valley Lashes With 2nd Spell Of Snowfall Attracting Heavy Influx Of Tourists
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 08 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2024) Heavy influx of tourists from various parts of the country including AJK in to scenic snow-clad Neelam valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir was witnessed on Sunday after over three months of dry weather, the higher reaches of the picturesque valley lashed with first highest snowfall since late Saturday night, bringing delight to residents and tourists.
Tourist hotspots in the picturesque top mountainous terrain of the picturesque valley witnessed varying degrees of medium to high level snowfall. The popular snow-clad resorts turned in the scenic valley turned into playgrounds for tourists from various parts of Pakistan and AJK capturing memorable moments and expressing joy by playing in the snow.
Meanwhile, forecast anticipates the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in many places at both sides of the Line of Control ( LoC), with heavy snowfall expected in isolated upper reaches of Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir Division, including districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam, says a report reaching here on Monday from across the LoC.
The residents of these high-altitude areas have been strictly advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone zones over the next 24 hours, the AJKSDMA declared.
It recommend that people stay informed about the situation and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of potential avalanches in the snow clad areas.
