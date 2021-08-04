UrduPoint.com

AJK's Outgoing PM Appeals Kashmiri People To Mark August 5 As The Indian Exploitation Day

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

AJK's outgoing PM appeals Kashmiri people to mark August 5 as the Indian Exploitation Day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The outgoing Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Tuesday has appealed to Kashmiri people living on both sides of the state, Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan and Kashmiri Diaspora settled in different parts of the globe to observe the August, 5 as an Indian exploitation Day comprehensively. He said this while issuing a special statement in view of the August, 5 as the India had changed the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by scraping the Article 370 and 35-A in this context.

He emphasized upon the Kashmiri people living around the globe that they should make it clear to UN and the world powers that the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir will not allow to any power including India to gulp the basic rights of Kashmiri people and will continue the struggle till achieving their freedom from Indian yoke and illegitimate occupation.

Farooq Haider said that August 5, 2019 turmoil would be written with the black ink in the world history as India removed the special status of the IIOJK by scrapping the article 370 and 35-A from its constitution.

He said, India has violated all the international laws, UN resolutions, norms and ethics and grabbed the identity of the people of the IIOJK and turned Kashmir valley as a world largest jail.

Haider said that the Modi government's nefarious designs were clear to promote RSS agenda in the Held State and change its demography and occupy the lands of Muslim majority and turn IIOJK into Muslim minority state and seize the culture, language, life style and religious identity of Kashmiri Muslims and other minorities including Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians but all the people of different creeds and culture were well aware of this Indian heinous agenda and were ready to resist and foil BJP and RSS agenda in IIOJK.

The outgoing PM appealed to UN, human rights organizations and international community to take serious notice of Indian siege of the Occupied territory continued for 731 days since August 5, 2019 which has created human crises and the people of IIOJK were living under lockdown for the last three years, and appealed to intervene and stop India from such aggressive, tyrant and brutal acts in IIOJK as per UN charter and its resolutions.

Farooq Haider said that Kashmiri people will never accept Indian agenda on their soil and will continue their struggle as per UN resolutions and for the restoration of their identity.

He asked Kashmiri Diaspora to play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and specially the August 5, 2019 turmoil and India state terrorism in IIOJK and called upon the Kashmiri community to mark the Exploitation Day in their respective countries to draw attention of world community in this regard.

