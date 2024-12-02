Open Menu

AJK's Picturesque Neelam Valley' Peaks Lashes With The Seasons' First High Spell Of Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

AJK's picturesque Neelam valley' peaks lashes with the seasons' first high spell of snowfall

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) Tourists from various parts of the country have started rushing to the scenic snow-clad Neelam valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), after over three months of dry weather, the higher reaches of the picturesque valley lashed with the first highest snowfall since mid-last night, bringing delight to residents and tourists.

Tourist hotspots in the picturesque top mountainous terrain of the valley witnessed varying degrees of medium to high-level snowfall. The popular snow-clad resorts in the scenic valley turned into playgrounds for tourists from various parts of Pakistan and AJK capturing memorable moments and expressing joy by playing in the snow.

Meanwhile, forecast anticipates the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in many places on both sides of the LoC in J&K state, with heavy snowfall expected in isolated higher reaches of Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir Divisions, including districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam, said a report reaching here on Monday from across the line of control (LoC).

The residents of these high-altitude areas have been strictly advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone zones over the next 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) declared.

It recommends the people stay informed about the situation and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of potential avalanches in the snow-clad areas.

