AJK's Picturesque Neelam Valley' Peaks Received First Snowfall
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 02 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) Tourists from various parts of the country started rushing to scenic snow-clad Neelam valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir, after over three months of dry weather, the higher reaches of the picturesque valley lashed with first highest snowfall since mid last night, bringing delight to residents and tourists.
Tourist hotspots in the picturesque top mountainous terrain of the picturesque valley witnessed varying degrees of medium to high level snowfall. The popular snow-clad resorts turned scenic valley into playgrounds for tourists from various parts of Pakistan and AJK capturing memorable moments and expressing joy by playing in the snow.
Meanwhile, forecast anticipates the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in many places at both sides of the LoC in J&K state, with heavy snowfall expected in isolated higher reaches of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir Division, including districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam, says a report reaching here on Monday from across the line of control ( LoC).
The residents of these high-altitude areas have been strictly advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone zones over the next 24 hours, the AJKSDMA declared.
It recommend that the people stay informed about the situation and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of potential avalanches in the snow clad areas.
ENDS/ APP/ ahr
