AJk’s two sisters inadvertently cross LoC, says Foreign Office

Pakistan Foreign Office says they have contacted Indian authorities for their safe return, hoping that they will return today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Two Kashmiri sisters who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) unintentionally were arrested by the Indian army on Monday.

Sana Zubair and Laiba live in Abbaspur area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Both sisters are currently in the custody of Occupied Kashmir police,” said Pakistan Foreign Office, saying that Indian authorities were contacted for the recovery of the two sisters.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said the hopes are that the two Kashmiri sisters would return to Azad Kashmir today.