AJK’s two sisters who inadvertently cross LoC return safely

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Two Kashmiri sisters who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) unintentionally returned home safely after Pakistan government's efforts, the reports said on Monday.

Sana Zubair and Laiba who belong to Abbaspur area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had earlier indvertently crossed Line of Control (LoC) and were captured by Indian army.

Both sisters remained in police custody in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari had earlier said that they had contacted Indian authorities for the recovery of the two sisters.

He confirmed that both sisters were in the custody of Occupied Kashmir's police, hoping that both would return Pakistan soon.