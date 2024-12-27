Open Menu

AJK's Youth Urged To Raise Voices For IIOJK’s People Right To Self-determination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:20 PM

AJK's youth urged to raise voices for IIOJK’s people right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)Sardar Masood Khan, called upon the AJK's youth, who have access to all opportunities and enjoy all fundamental freedoms, to raise their voices on behalf of those who reside in India's Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this while speaking at a workshop organized by the Institute of Regional Studies in collaboration with the Youth Forum for Kashmir, where deliberations were held on the root causes of the Kashmir dispute, the challenges faced by AJK residents, and the negative campaign waged by India against Pakistan.

Mishal Hussein Malik, former Special Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Human Rights and spouse of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik, also urged the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to take the lead in advocating for the right of self-determination of the people in IIOJK.

Earlier, at the workshop's opening session, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the Institute of Regional Studies, emphasized the impact of India’s disinformation campaign on IIOJK’s ongoing struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their pursuit of attaining the right of self-determination, in line with the United Nations resolutions.

In the closing session, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Member of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee and Chief Whip of the National Assembly endorsed youth involvement in discussions surrounding Jammu and Kashmir. He encouraged university students from AJK to participate in debates organized by the Kashmir Committee at the parliament house.

The well-attended event reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advocating the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir while reinforcing the historical, religious and cultural ties that connect the two regions. Other notable speakers included Dr Mujeeb Afzal, Altaf Hussain Wani, Dr Mujahid Gillani, and Zaman Bajwa.

Intelligentsia and students from various AJK universities participated in the event.

