AJKU students receive over 1 million rupees in PEEF scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Vice-Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (AJKU), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government and the management of the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) for awarding scholarships totaling more than one million rupees to fifty students from Azad Kashmir.

He also announced that efforts would be intensified to secure additional scholarships from PEEF for fifty more students enrolled in degree programs within the current financial year, according to a press release.

Addressing the scholarship certificate distribution ceremony for PEEF recipients at the city campus of AJKU, the vice chancellor mentioned that the Student Financial Assistance Directorate of the university initially obtained scholarships worth 180,000 rupees from the Punjab Endowment Fund in the 2016-17 academic year.

Furthermore, in 2021-22, nine students were granted scholarships totaling 2,332,000 rupees, and in 2022-23, 36 students were awarded scholarships exceeding 710,000 rupees.

He emphasized that the Directorate of Student Financial Aid, led by Director Mujeeb Zafar, is committed to securing over 7.

5 million rupees in additional scholarships for fifty university students before the conclusion of the current financial year.

These scholarships aim to assist students facing financial challenges in continuing their education.

Appreciating the performance of the Directorate of Financial Students' Assistance, he instructed officials to intensify their efforts in exploring national and international opportunities to secure scholarships for students whose parents cannot afford educational expenses.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi urged scholarship recipients to allocate the received resources for their educational needs.

He also encouraged them to study with diligence and dedication, living up to the expectations of their parents, society, and teachers.

The Registrar of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir Abbasi, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Dr. Bashirur Rahman Kanth, Director of Student Financial Aid Mujeeb Zafar, and others were present at the scholarship distribution certificate ceremony.