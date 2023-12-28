Open Menu

AJKU Students Receive Over 1 Million Rupees In PEEF Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

AJKU students receive over 1 million rupees in PEEF scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Vice-Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (AJKU), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government and the management of the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) for awarding scholarships totaling more than one million rupees to fifty students from Azad Kashmir.

He also announced that efforts would be intensified to secure additional scholarships from PEEF for fifty more students enrolled in degree programs within the current financial year, according to a press release.

Addressing the scholarship certificate distribution ceremony for PEEF recipients at the city campus of AJKU, the vice chancellor mentioned that the Student Financial Assistance Directorate of the university initially obtained scholarships worth 180,000 rupees from the Punjab Endowment Fund in the 2016-17 academic year.

Furthermore, in 2021-22, nine students were granted scholarships totaling 2,332,000 rupees, and in 2022-23, 36 students were awarded scholarships exceeding 710,000 rupees.

He emphasized that the Directorate of Student Financial Aid, led by Director Mujeeb Zafar, is committed to securing over 7.

5 million rupees in additional scholarships for fifty university students before the conclusion of the current financial year.

These scholarships aim to assist students facing financial challenges in continuing their education.

Appreciating the performance of the Directorate of Financial Students' Assistance, he instructed officials to intensify their efforts in exploring national and international opportunities to secure scholarships for students whose parents cannot afford educational expenses.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi urged scholarship recipients to allocate the received resources for their educational needs.

He also encouraged them to study with diligence and dedication, living up to the expectations of their parents, society, and teachers.

The Registrar of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir Abbasi, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Dr. Bashirur Rahman Kanth, Director of Student Financial Aid Mujeeb Zafar, and others were present at the scholarship distribution certificate ceremony.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Student Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

7 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

16 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

16 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

16 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

16 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

16 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

16 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

16 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

16 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan