Ajmal Assures KP Govt Support To Corona Affected Journalists

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the government highly acknowledged the role of media in a fight against coronavirus and would not let corona affected journalists alone in this hour of tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the government highly acknowledged the role of media in a fight against coronavirus and would not let corona affected journalists alone in this hour of tragedy.

Talking to a delegation of Peshawar Press Club here, he said journalists were performing their duties while putting their lives in danger to keep people aware and updated, adding that winning the fight against coronavirus was not possible without the support of media and journalists.

He said the government would not leave the corona affected journalists alone and would provide them all sort of support. Ajmal said journalists were fighting coronavirus pandemic like all other frontline forces.

The government had already provided protective kits and gadgets to journalists so that they could continue war against coronavirus along with the government.

He urged media to sensitize masses to keep themselves quarantined at home for a little more time to defeat the infectious disease.

