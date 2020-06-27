UrduPoint.com
Ajmal Cheema Calls On Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:26 PM

Ajmal Cheema calls on Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office here on Saturday.

Muhammad Ajmal Cheema apprised Usman Buzdar about the problems of his area.

The Chief Minister while assured him the speedy solution of problems said that pace of development work in the Constituencies of elected representatives would be further accelerated and no compromise would be made on the quality of work.

Usman Buzdar said that public representatives should regularly monitorthe development projects in their respective areas and continuousefforts should be made for the redressal of peoples' grievances.

