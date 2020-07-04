Ajmal expresses condolence with families of died Sikh Yatrees

Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir has expressed condolence with the families of Sikh Yatrees died in Sheikhupura accident

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the advisor on information Saturday visited Gurdwara, situated at Mohallah Jogan Shah, Peshawar city and met with heirs of Sikh Yatrees died in train-coaster collision in Sheikhupura and expressed sorrow over the accident.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajmal Wazir said the sorrowful tragedy had bereaved the whole nation and they share grief with the heirs of the victims.

20 Sikh Yatrees including women and children from Peshawar were died in the unfortunate incident.

The advisor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed grief over the sorrowful incident, adding the provincial government was standing by the affected families at this hour of grief and would extend all kinds of assistance to them.