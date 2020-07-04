UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajmal Expresses Condolence With Families Of Died Sikh Yatrees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:33 PM

Ajmal expresses condolence with families of died Sikh Yatrees

Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir has expressed condolence with the families of Sikh Yatrees died in Sheikhupura accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir has expressed condolence with the families of Sikh Yatrees died in Sheikhupura accident.

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the advisor on information Saturday visited Gurdwara, situated at Mohallah Jogan Shah, Peshawar city and met with heirs of Sikh Yatrees died in train-coaster collision in Sheikhupura and expressed sorrow over the accident.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajmal Wazir said the sorrowful tragedy had bereaved the whole nation and they share grief with the heirs of the victims.

20 Sikh Yatrees including women and children from Peshawar were died in the unfortunate incident.

The advisor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed grief over the sorrowful incident, adding the provincial government was standing by the affected families at this hour of grief and would extend all kinds of assistance to them.

Related Topics

Accident Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Sheikhupura Women All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

1 hour ago

Wearing Mask Becomes Mandatory in Public Places in ..

3 minutes ago

Ceremony held to mark 100 days of determination ag ..

12 minutes ago

Explosion at Power Plant in Iranian City of Ahvaz ..

12 minutes ago

AAC imposes fines of transporters for overcharging ..

12 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast fo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.