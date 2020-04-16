Ajmal Khan Wazir annouces donation of his agriculture land income to farmers

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir, while announcing donation of his agricultural land income to the farmers, appealed to the philanthropist to come forward and help the poor and financially troubled people in this pandemic situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir, while announcing donation of his agricultural land income to the farmers, appealed to the philanthropist to come forward and help the poor and financially troubled people in this pandemic situation.

Adviser Information Ajmal Wazir made this announcement during a press conference in the Civil Secretariat Peshawar here on Thursday.

Ajmal Wazir said that I have decided to give the income from my agricultural land to the farmers. He also appealed the philanthropist to help the poor people but not to take pictures with them.

On the occasion, he stressed upon the social distancing and other precautionary measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Ajmal Wazir appealed to stay apolitical during the epidemic situation and quarantined all the political issues and differences during the corona pandemic situation.