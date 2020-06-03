UrduPoint.com
Ajmal Rejects Reports Of 71% Lapse Of KP Budget 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:48 PM

Ajmal rejects reports of 71% lapse of KP budget 2019-20

Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir on Wednesday rejected the reports that 71% of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget 2019-20 has lapsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir on Wednesday rejected the reports that 71% of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget 2019-20 has lapsed.

He informed that most of the revenue of the provincial government came from the Federal government and the provincial government prepared the budget for the next fiscal year keeping in view the revenue from the centre.

While briefing media, the advisor informed that it was not the budget estimates but actual revenue that played an important role in measuring the performance of any government adding that the provincial development budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 was estimated at Rs 108 billion.

He informed that Rs3 billion were released for district development budget out of which an amount of Rs 2.5 billion, some 77% was spent adding 71% of the funds received in the ADP of the merged districts were utilized.

The advisor stated that Rs 110billion was released so far in all development works out of which Rs 84 billion, some 77% were spent adding that the highest expenditure were incurred at the end of the financial year, in the month of June and hoped that all released amount will be spent for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The advisor informed that the provincial government extended businesses by one more day a week adding shops and businesses previously declared unnecessary by the government will remain open 5 days a week till 7:00 p.m. however the shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

He informed that pharmacies, medicine shops, Tandoor, pushcarts, milk shops and supply chain home delivery, takeaway service from restaurants, fast food and bakery will remain open 24/7 adding rules and regulations laid down by the government will be strictly followed.

The advisor informed that all the hurdles in repatriations of the overseas Pakistanis were resolved as the operation from Gulf countries has started adding Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the repatriation.

Meanwhile, advisor Information expressed grief over the demise of MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and MPA K.P Mian Jamshed Ud Din Kakakhel.

