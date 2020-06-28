UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajmal Visits KTH, Inspects Facilities For Corona Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Ajmal visits KTH, inspects facilities for corona patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor Information and Public Relation, Ajmal Wazir Sunday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and inspects facilities being provided to corona patients.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that needed facilities are being provided to hospitals to treat corona patients.

He reiterated that all the resources of provincial government were dedicated to enhance capacity of hospitals.

He said that number of beds in High Dependency Units and Intensive Care Units has been increased for corona patients. He lauded efforts of doctors and medical staff who are working round the clock to fight corona.

Related Topics

Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

32 minutes ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

47 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

2 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Repres ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.