Ajmal visits KTH, inspects facilities for corona patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor Information and Public Relation, Ajmal Wazir Sunday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and inspects facilities being provided to corona patients.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that needed facilities are being provided to hospitals to treat corona patients.

He reiterated that all the resources of provincial government were dedicated to enhance capacity of hospitals.

He said that number of beds in High Dependency Units and Intensive Care Units has been increased for corona patients. He lauded efforts of doctors and medical staff who are working round the clock to fight corona.