Ajmal Wazir advises opposition to stay apolitical during pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir has advised opposition to stay apolitical during the pandemic situation saying that All Party Conference (APC) of the opposition parties was meant to point scoring. He stated that the current situation demanded unity among the political parties not point scoring.

Addressing a briefing here Saturday, he said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps against coronavirus under the leadership of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Responding to the opposition's all-party conference, Ajmal Wazir said that the current situation demanded national unity and not politics adding that in order to facilitate families affected by the lockdown, the government launched Ehsas Program, one of the transparent cash program in history of the country.

While talking about repatriation of overseas Pakistanis, Ajmal Wazir said that the government was taking solid steps in order to resolve problems being faced by the Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the flight operation from Bacha Khan International Airport was resumed upon special request of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan adding that bodies of the Pakistanis who breathed last abroad were also being brought.

He informed that over 4000 overseas Pakistanis were brought back to the country between last two months on 23 special flights from various Gulf countries where more will soon return adding 81000 people returned to the country two months before the lockdown was announced.

He informed that passengers were screened and those testing positive were being quarantined where the rest were sent homes adding quarantine centers were established in Khyber District for Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan.

Ajmal Wazir said no one else was more concerned about development of the tribal districts than the Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that the process of rapid development of merged districts was underway under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

"In the forthcoming budget, we will allocate significant amount for the development of integrated districts," he informed. The advisor once again appreciated services of doctors and other medical staff by saying that doctors and medical staff were fighting against coronavirus despite limited resources.

Doctors and medical staff were heroes and their services will always be remembered, he informed adding businesses were allowed to under SOPs but the district administration will take action if the SOPs were violated.

The advisor appealed the business community to make sure implementation of precautionary measures adding the Prime Minister Imran Khan was always concerned about the poor and working class and the lockdown was relaxed keeping in view the plight of the poor.