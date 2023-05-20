UrduPoint.com

Ajmal Wazir Announces To Quit PTI

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Ajmal Wazir, former spokesperson of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday announced quitting the party and termed the party workers' May 9 violence incident a dark day in the country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Ajmal Wazir, former spokesperson of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday announced quitting the party and termed the party workers' May 9 violence incident a dark day in the country's history.

Addressing a press conference here, he lamented what was done with the sculpture of Colonel Sher Khan who sacrificed his life for Pakistan, during PTI's protests on the arrest of Imran Khan.

He demanded to arrest all culprits involved in attacking the country's institutions to refrain from such untoward incidents in future.

Ajmal Wazir strongly condemned the tragic May 9 riots incidents.

He said, "I joined the PTI in July 2018 and was elected to the provincial assembly in August 2019 to serve the people." After May 9 incident, he said that it was difficult for him to continue his association and affiliation with PTI.

"I am quitting the PTI because the country is supreme for me as compared to party politics," he concluded.

