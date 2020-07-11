UrduPoint.com
Ajmal Wazir De-notified As KP CM's Advisor On Information, Kamran Bangash Awarded Additional Portfolio Of Information

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:48 PM

Ajmal Khan Wazir has been de-notified as information advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister with immediate effect here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Ajmal Khan Wazir has been de-notified as information advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister with immediate effect here Saturday.

According to a notification of the administration department, Ajmal Wazir has been replaced by Kamran Bangash, who is also the special assistant to the chief minister for local government, elections and rural development.

Kamran Bangash will hold both portfolios.

The action has been taken under Section 3 of KP Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1989.

