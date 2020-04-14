UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajmal Wazir Lauds Role Of Ulema, Business Community In Fight Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Ajmal Wazir lauds role of ulema, business community in fight against coronavirus

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Ajmal Wazir Tuesday lauded the role of ulema, business community and opinion leaders for guiding people against impact of coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Ajmal Wazir Tuesday lauded the role of ulema, business community and opinion leaders for guiding people against impact of coronavirus pandemic. Talking to a delegation of frontier printers and publishers association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here, he said social distancing was the best known method against the pandemic, adding that the government was making efforts to raise awareness against coronavirus and protect lives of the masses.

"At the moment we are trying to save the lives of the people and diverted resources for their safety," Ajmal Wazir added.

He said the government had launched different programmes to mitigate the economic hardships of the middle and lower middle class.

On the occasion president of the publishers' association Zafar Khattak apprised the advisor about the issues faced by them and said that printing industry was an important industry as it provided employment to thousands of people.

Ajmal Wazir said the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by business community and printing industry. As per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan relevant departments were making efforts for facilitation of various business communities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Government Industry Best Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cultural Councils launch national survey on creati ..

6 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

23 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases fertility rate very low in Pakistan ..

49 seconds ago

IWMB refutes fake video showing leopard on Margall ..

51 seconds ago

Lockdown extended for two more weeks with easing o ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.