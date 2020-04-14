Ajmal Wazir lauds role of ulema, business community in fight against coronavirus

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Ajmal Wazir Tuesday lauded the role of ulema, business community and opinion leaders for guiding people against impact of coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Ajmal Wazir Tuesday lauded the role of ulema, business community and opinion leaders for guiding people against impact of coronavirus pandemic. Talking to a delegation of frontier printers and publishers association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here, he said social distancing was the best known method against the pandemic, adding that the government was making efforts to raise awareness against coronavirus and protect lives of the masses.

"At the moment we are trying to save the lives of the people and diverted resources for their safety," Ajmal Wazir added.

He said the government had launched different programmes to mitigate the economic hardships of the middle and lower middle class.

On the occasion president of the publishers' association Zafar Khattak apprised the advisor about the issues faced by them and said that printing industry was an important industry as it provided employment to thousands of people.

Ajmal Wazir said the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by business community and printing industry. As per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan relevant departments were making efforts for facilitation of various business communities.