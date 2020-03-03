Ajmal Wazir Made CM's Advisor On Information & PR
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir on merged areas, coordination and spokesperson to the provincial government has been assigned the portfolio of Information and Public Relations.
Similarly, Shaukat Yusafzai has been relieved of his portfolio of Information Minister and assigned the new portfolio of Labor and Culture.