UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajmal Wazir Made CM's Advisor On Information & PR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:29 PM

Ajmal Wazir made CM's Advisor on Information & PR

Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir on merged areas, coordination and spokesperson to the provincial government has been assigned the portfolio of Information and Public Relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir on merged areas, coordination and spokesperson to the provincial government has been assigned the portfolio of Information and Public Relations.

Similarly, Shaukat Yusafzai has been relieved of his portfolio of Information Minister and assigned the new portfolio of Labor and Culture.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Information Minister Government

Recent Stories

Baloch community celebrated culture day enthusiast ..

56 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

58 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligenc ..

59 seconds ago

OIC special envoy says they will get a chance to v ..

14 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Cen ..

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns CEO PIA appointment case ti ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.