(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tribal Districts and Spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Ajmal Wazir Khan has taken strict notice of the incident of abduction of a doctor from South Waziristan district

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Ajmal Wazir Khan contacted Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Nauman Afzal and directed him for taking emergency measures for recovery of the abducted doctor.

He has also sought report of the incident from District Police Officer (DPO) South, Attiqullah Wazir, adds the press statement.

DC South Waziristan, Nauman Afzal has assured Ajmal Wazir of taking prompt action for early recovery of the abducted doctor.

According to DPO, Dr. Noor Hanan was abducted from T.B Hospital Wana by some armed personnel who had also covered their face. Strict checking was being done at all entry and exit point of South Waziristan, adds DPO South.

Ajmal Wazir has expressed the resolve to deal with iron hands those elements who were trying to damage law and order situation in the area.

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from PK:114, Naseerullah Khan has also expressed strong condemnation over the incident.

He demanded of the district administration to ensure protection of doctors serving in tribal districts.