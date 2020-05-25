Ajmal Wazir warns of tough restrictions if violation of COVID-19 SOPs continued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Advisor Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Khan Monday said people should be careful on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and maintain social distancing as the threat of the virus still remains and it could spread further.

Talking to media here, he said the lockdown was eased keeping in view the economic situation of people, not because the virus was no longer a threat.

He urged people to be careful, maintain social distancing and avoid going to public places because the virus was still very dangerous.

Ajmal Wazir Khan said if precautionary measures were taken, the virus could be eradicated but in case they were ignored and the virus starts to spread, the government would be compelled to take tough decisions.

The minister also criticized opposition leaders saying that those who preached from their drawing rooms were nowhere to be seen.

He said a leader was one who leads from the frontline, and the opposition leaders were yet to visit any hospital.

He said even on the occasion of Eid, the government representatives were working to serve the masses.

Provincial Information Adviser Ajmal Wazir said the government was celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity on account of the coronavirus and the plane crash in Karachi. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.