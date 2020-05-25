UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajmal Wazir Warns Of Tough Restrictions If Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs Continued

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Ajmal Wazir warns of tough restrictions if violation of COVID-19 SOPs continued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Advisor Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Khan Monday said people should be careful on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and maintain social distancing as the threat of the virus still remains and it could spread further.

Talking to media here, he said the lockdown was eased keeping in view the economic situation of people, not because the virus was no longer a threat.

He urged people to be careful, maintain social distancing and avoid going to public places because the virus was still very dangerous.

Ajmal Wazir Khan said if precautionary measures were taken, the virus could be eradicated but in case they were ignored and the virus starts to spread, the government would be compelled to take tough decisions.

The minister also criticized opposition leaders saying that those who preached from their drawing rooms were nowhere to be seen.

He said a leader was one who leads from the frontline, and the opposition leaders were yet to visit any hospital.

He said even on the occasion of Eid, the government representatives were working to serve the masses.

Provincial Information Adviser Ajmal Wazir said the government was celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity on account of the coronavirus and the plane crash in Karachi. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Media From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

6 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

22 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.