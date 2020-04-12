PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Sunday said the brotherly country Peoples Republic of China has always been observed rushing to help Pakistanis in their every hour of trial and tests.

This he stated while talking to media representatives after having distributed a consignment of masks and flour bags provided by the Chinese Embassy Islamabad at the China Window in Peshawar – the provincial capital city.

It is because of this very fact that the friendship between both the nations was being experienced everlasting, he added. It is worth to mention here that the Islamabad based China Embassy has donated 20,000 flour bags and 10,000 quality masks to help the locked down Pakistanis in wake of coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan.

Ajmal Wazir thanked the Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan, Mr.

Yao Jing and his colleagues at the embassy for their generous contribution in kind of flour bags and masks in this hour of trial.

"We in across the province deeply regard the contribution from our Chinese friends as the precious gesture and this great gift will always be remembered," Ajmal Wazir said. "We believe the difficulties ridden present situation will evade shortly and we as a Pakistani nation will emerge from it," he added.

The advisor also appreciated the level of discipline and spirit in maintaining social distance as per requirement of the time on part of the recipients of the flour bags and masks on the occasion and eulogized the services of the organizers in this respect as well.

Earlier, Administrator China Window Amjad Aziz Malik handed over 5000 surgical masks to the Advisor to Chief Minister sent by Chinese Overseas Association Pakistan.