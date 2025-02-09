Open Menu

Ajoka Pays Tribute To Madeeha Gauhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Ajoka pays tribute to Madeeha Gauhar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Ajoka Theatre’s founding director, the legendary Madeeha Gauhar, was fondly remembered on her 69th birth anniversary at a gathering on Saturday evening.

The ceremony, held in her honour, brought together Ajoka’s core team, Friends of Ajoka, and members of Madeeha Gauhar’s family to pay tribute to her enduring legacy in theatre.

Veteran theatre activist and Madeeha Gauhar’s close friend, Kewal Dhaliwal, director of the Amritsar's well known theatre group, Manch Rang Manch, participated in the in the event and reminisced about his decades-long personal and professional association with her. He highlighted Madeeha Gauhar’s invaluable contributions to theatre as a medium for social change, emphasizing how she effectively used the theatre to foster cross-border connections and present thought-provoking narratives.

He further shared that theatre lovers in Indian Punjab hold her in high esteem and continue to cherish her remarkable contribution to the performing arts.

Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, Chairperson Zara Salman, and General Secretary Sohail Warraich also shared their reflections, along with heartfelt tributes from her family members, including Madeeha's son and founder of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem, her nieces Neha Gauhar, and Arzoo Gauhar. They celebrated her visionary leadership, unwavering passion, and lifelong commitment to promoting meaningful and socially relevant theatre in Pakistan and beyond. Ajoka core team members Naseem Abbas and Luke Kelwin also spoke on the occasion, sharing their cherished memories and admiration for her work.

Recent Stories

ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

44 minutes ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

44 minutes ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

2 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

2 hours ago
World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers ..

World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

3 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

3 hours ago
 UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his reside ..

UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan