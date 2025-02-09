Ajoka pays tribute to Madeeha Gauhar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Ajoka Theatre’s founding director, the legendary Madeeha Gauhar, was fondly remembered on her 69th birth anniversary at a gathering on Saturday evening.

The ceremony, held in her honour, brought together Ajoka’s core team, Friends of Ajoka, and members of Madeeha Gauhar’s family to pay tribute to her enduring legacy in theatre.

Veteran theatre activist and Madeeha Gauhar’s close friend, Kewal Dhaliwal, director of the Amritsar's well known theatre group, Manch Rang Manch, participated in the in the event and reminisced about his decades-long personal and professional association with her. He highlighted Madeeha Gauhar’s invaluable contributions to theatre as a medium for social change, emphasizing how she effectively used the theatre to foster cross-border connections and present thought-provoking narratives.

He further shared that theatre lovers in Indian Punjab hold her in high esteem and continue to cherish her remarkable contribution to the performing arts.

Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, Chairperson Zara Salman, and General Secretary Sohail Warraich also shared their reflections, along with heartfelt tributes from her family members, including Madeeha's son and founder of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem, her nieces Neha Gauhar, and Arzoo Gauhar. They celebrated her visionary leadership, unwavering passion, and lifelong commitment to promoting meaningful and socially relevant theatre in Pakistan and beyond. Ajoka core team members Naseem Abbas and Luke Kelwin also spoke on the occasion, sharing their cherished memories and admiration for her work.