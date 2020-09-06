UrduPoint.com
Ajoka Theater To Hold Three Months Acting Course Titled "Art Of Acting" From Sept 18

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Ajoka Theater to hold three months acting course titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Ajoka Theater Pakistan will hold three months Acting course titled "Art of Acting" to provide the students with practical experience about acting and enable them to understand and perform various roles from September 18.

Students will be presented with a detailed and unique study plan, culminating in a live performance as well as the opportunity to perform in a well publicized web-series.

The Course will be conducted in a large open air space, following social distancing and other protocols, along with additional Online Classes if required, an official told on Thursday.

The course is designed specifically for furthering Career, Life and Creative Potential and this experience will help the students in their development in the area of their choice of a creative career on stage, screen or television.

He said that they would receive specialist training in voice, movement emotive skills adding that this course would equip the students with the skills they would need to become a professional actor.

It will include studying various schools of acting and discuss the challenges of understanding a character and portraying it in more than one way.

Difference between stage, tv and screen acting will also be underlined with theoretical and practical assignments, he said.

The participants will also be asked to go out and choose characters which they will then portray before the class. In addition, this course will help the students in gaining confidence in performing in front of a live audience, he said.

By the end of this course, the students will have gained a good understanding of acting as an art, a medium and a career. They will be able to act as well as direct actors for Film/Television/Online projects. An additional benefit will be understanding of the experience about acting and enable them to understand and perform various roles, he stated.

