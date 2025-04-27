Ajoka Theatre Commemorates 7th Death Anniversary Of Madeeha Gauhar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Ajoka Theatre commemorated the 7th death anniversary of its visionary founder and iconic theatre personality, Madeeha Gauhar, with a heartfelt and artistically rich tribute at Alhamra Hall on Sunday.
Family members, colleagues, artists, and admirers gathered to celebrate her remarkable contributions to socially relevant theatre in Pakistan. The evening opened with a new Ajoka video song, "Jeevay Ajoka," setting a vibrant tone of resilience and creativity. This was followed by a stirring violin performance by Madeeha’s son Nirvaan Nadeem, violinist Muhammad Aslam, and his 7-year-old grandson Hasan, symbolizing the continuity of an artistic legacy across generations.
In a deeply personal segment, Madeeha’s younger son Sarang Nadeem, nieces Neha Ali Gauhar and Arzoo Gauhar, sister Faryal Gauhar, son Nirvaan Nadeem, and husband Shahid Nadeem shared moving reflections on her life, remembering her as a fearless artist, a devoted mother, and a tireless advocate for justice, human rights, and theatre activism.
Veteran educationist Perin Boga also paid glowing tribute to Madeeha’s courage and her landmark contributions to the performing arts.
Veteran theatre artist Naseem Abbas and his daughter Anika Malik presented Madeeha’s favourite poetry from Bulleh Shah and Faiz, followed by a lively dance performance by Luke Kelvin on the theme of Basant.
Dramatic readings from Madeeha’s writings were performed by Fizza Jamal, Naseem Abbas, and Arsalan Nasir.
Speakers at the event included poet and playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed, publisher-activist Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Ajoka Chair Zara Salman, and General Secretary Sohail Warraich.
