AK Dogar laid to rest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Eminent lawyer AK Dogar was laid to rest at Mian Mir Pind graveyard near Upper Mall Road here on Sunday.

He breathed his last today after a prolonged illness. He was 86.

A large number of lawyers besides people belonging to all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

AK Dogar was known for his legal acumen and his expertise on constitutional matters.

He was father-in-law of former Lahore High Court chief justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.