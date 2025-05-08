AK Foundation Rally Shows Overwhelming Support For Pakistan Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A rally was organized by the AK Foundation in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army, led by Muhammad Azhar Abbasi and Moeez Ahmed Pakistani, the event saw enthusiastic participation from youth and elders alike.
Patron-in-Chief Ahmed Saeed Qaimkhani Advocate praised the Pakistan Army's recent retaliatory action against India, assuring the army of the nation's unwavering support.
APP/hms/378
