AK govt. to increase beds in DHQ hospitals

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) ; Jun 12 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Friday decided to immediately increase the beds strength in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of all ten District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs) to meet the emergent needs of escalating number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and attended by the cabinet members, chief secretary and high-ups of the health department on Friday, a State Government statement said on Friday.

The meeting also decided to enhance the testing capabilities by installing four new PCR machines in the state. Moreover, Isolation hospital with 300 beds capacity would also be setup in a quarantine center established at the new Prime Minister House.

It also decided to build the capacity of the medical officials engaged in treatment of COVID-19 patients in addition to providing them residential and isolation facilities.

The Prime Minister has accorded approval and immediate release of requisite funds for the installation of Central Oxygen System (COS) in the big state run hospitals where such a facility does not exist.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the sprad of the coronavirus, future challenges and accorded approval to the government's future strategy in this regard.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK had been empowered under the national policy to devise any strategy considering the ground realities. "The decision of enforcing lockdown in the capital city was taken under this policy, which could be extended to other cities as well", the PM added.

Lauding the services of the medical community including doctors and paramedical staff, he said the government would provide all requisite facilities to the front line warriors.

cRaja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned officials to devise a proper mechanism to address the grievances of the patients admitted in the isolation centers and hospitals.

Expressing grave concern over the fast growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area, he said such a situation demanded immediate precautionary measures and solid steps.

The Prime Minister AJK assured to provide all requisite resources to the concerned departments to effectively deal with the emerging situation.