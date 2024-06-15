AK Radio Mirpur, FM 101.04 Resume Transmissions From Rehabilitated Studios
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and its sister channel FM-101.04 resumed their routine transmissions on Friday from their proper studios in their multi-story state-of-the-art building.
The building renovated and rehabilitated with over Rs. 5 million after it was damaged by the September 24, 2019 devastating earthquake that badly hit various parts of AJK, especially Mirpur, it was officially said.
Talking to APP, Akhter Saleem, Head news Division and Spokesperson of AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101.04, said that the studios of AK Radio Mirpur were shifted into a container placed at the lawns of the building that had developed life-threatening cracks after earthquake.
Responding to a question, he said that the building rehabilitated and renovated by a seasoned national-famous construction company, and it was shifted late Thursday night.
Mirpur social and political circles, civil society, the radio artists, and the listeners have expressed great pleasure over the revival of the proper routine transmissions of Radio and FM-101.04 from their own rehabilitated building.
These mass circles expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarrar, Federal Secretary Information Shaheera Shahid, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, and acting Station Director AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101.04 Khushbukht Jameel for the revival of the transmissions of AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101.04 from their rehabilitated and renovated building of the Broadcasting House in Mirpur AJK.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah24 minutes ago
-
Cantt board Wah finalizes offal disposal plan for Eidul Azha24 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found at 650 locations in ICT34 minutes ago
-
ICT admin ensures cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha34 minutes ago
-
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz ..39 minutes ago
-
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details47 minutes ago
-
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory47 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha56 minutes ago
-
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate1 hour ago
-
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes1 hour ago
-
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter1 hour ago
-
One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded1 hour ago