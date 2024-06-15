AK Radio Mirpur, FM 101.04 resume transmissions from rehabilitated studios

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and its sister channel FM-101.04 resumed their routine transmissions on Friday from their proper studios in their multi-story state-of-the-art building.

The building renovated and rehabilitated with over Rs. 5 million after it was damaged by the September 24, 2019 devastating earthquake that badly hit various parts of AJK, especially Mirpur, it was officially said.

Talking to APP, Akhter Saleem, Head news Division and Spokesperson of AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101.04, said that the studios of AK Radio Mirpur were shifted into a container placed at the lawns of the building that had developed life-threatening cracks after earthquake.

Responding to a question, he said that the building rehabilitated and renovated by a seasoned national-famous construction company, and it was shifted late Thursday night.

Mirpur social and political circles, civil society, the radio artists, and the listeners have expressed great pleasure over the revival of the proper routine transmissions of Radio and FM-101.04 from their own rehabilitated building.

These mass circles expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarrar, Federal Secretary Information Shaheera Shahid, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, and acting Station Director AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101.04 Khushbukht Jameel for the revival of the transmissions of AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101.04 from their rehabilitated and renovated building of the Broadcasting House in Mirpur AJK.

