"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

A remarkable event titled "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" was organized by Hyderabad Police at the Police lines Headquarters in Hyderabad in accordance with the special instructions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah. The event featured a traditional "Bara Khana" and a musical night

According to the spokesperson of DIG Hyderabad, the event was attended by various police officers and officials.

Addressing the gathering as a special guest DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah expressed that the police always strive for peace and security in society, whether it's occasions of Eid, religious events like Muharram and Ramadan, national celebrations, the police fulfil their duties, even amidst challenges such as census, polio duty, flood situations and Independence Day celebrations.

He stated that the purpose of today's event is to come together and enjoy some recreational moments.

This event also serves as a celebration of the achievements of these successful events, which were made possible through hard work and dedication.

On the occasion, SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai said in his speech that today's event is a family get-together. Due to personal interest of DIG Hyderabad various facilities have been made available to Hyderabad Police that were not present before.

A fitness gym, boxing academy, karate club and cricket academy are part of these new facilities at the Police Headquarters. He added that the regional police hospital is being upgraded with modern medical facilities and the police community hall will also be constructed soon.

The participants of the event enjoyed performances of renowned artists Mehek Noor, Nuzhat Mughal, Shahid Babar, Waqas Dhanish and Ustad Tufail Sanjrani. Famous social media comedian Asghar Khoso also brought smiles to the faces of participants.