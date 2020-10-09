UrduPoint.com
AKAH Joins Hands With GB Govt To Design Water Supply Project For Central Hunza

Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, Pakistan has joined hands with Government of Gilgit – Baltistan and District Administration Hunza, to design a major water supply project for central Hunza The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Pakistan, signed a partnership agreement with Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to conduct a study for sustainable solution of drinking water supply for central Hunza sourced from Attabad lake.

The feasibility will include Hazard Vulnerability and Risk Assessments of the supply line and eight settlements. The agreement was signed between the Planning and Development Department of Gilgit Baltistan, the District Administration Hunza and Aga Khan Agency for Habitat in Hunza.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Abrar Hussain Shah, additional Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, said that "The Government of Gilgit Baltistan is grateful to Aga Khan Development Network for realizing several development projects, reducing poverty and empowering communities.

We value AKAH's support to the government of GB on various development initiatives particularly around climate change and providing access of clean drinking water to the rural and urban areas in Gilgit Baltistan.

" In his address, Fayaz Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Hunza, shared that "This partnership with AKAH will enable us provide sustainable access to clean drinking water to 5,500 households, commercial entities, health and education facilities from eight settlements of central Hunza including Faizabad, Altit, Karimabad, Ganish, Garelth, Haiderabad, Dorkhand and Aliabad This feasibility study will not only identify solutions for the current needs of the community but also help boost tourism potential of the area in the years to come"In his remarks, Nawab Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, Pakistan shared that "AKAH has the mandate of creating resilient human habitats and we will support any initiative that is aligned with our mandate."He further said "AKAH is thankful to the government for all its support that has enabled us to serve communities in need."

