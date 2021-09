LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Independent candidate Akbar Ali Butt has won the Lahore Cantonment board (LCB) election in Ward No 5 by scoring 396 votes.

According to unofficial result, independent candidate Zaka Ullah Farooqi was the runner up by scoring 351 votes while independent candidate Ameen Hamza Zahid was on third by scoring 338 votes.