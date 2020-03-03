Akbar Ayub for construction of schools in merged district on war footing

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Tuesday directed construction of schools in merged districts on war footing by providing funds for the projects

Presiding over a meeting here to review measures for construction of new schools in tribal districts, he directed the departments concerned to submit their demands to Chief Planning Officer of Education Department within next two-day for release of funds.

He asked the district XEN and Education Officer to inspect the site for schools and prepare a comprehensive report for construction of new schools so that sufficient funds could be made available.

He said that he would start visiting tribal districts from next week to inspect the construction of new schools, adding that provision of quality education was a top priority of the government and for the purpose all available resources would be utilized.