Akbar Ayub for integrated development by improving roads infrastructure to connect whole province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Wednesday said the KP government has initiated the integrated development by improving the roads infrastructure to connect the whole province for expeditious development.

He was addressing a press conference here on Wednesday at the cabinet room of civil secretariat flanked by Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

He said the importance of the road communication for the overall development, exploring tourism related spots and accessibility from one place to another had a key role.

Transparency in the overall rehabilitation of the existing road network and the construction of new ones was at the top of the provincial government, the minister added.

Akbar Ayub briefed that the C&W department supplemented by the independent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority was working on the improvement and reconstruction of 18,000 kilometers long communication arteries throughout the province.

He said there was no match to the performance of the C&W department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was constructing Swat Motorway and it would go for the extension of second phase of Swat Motorway.

C&W was the mother department in the nation building departments and was working for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 22 other provincial departments, he added.

Akbar Ayub referred to the flagship projects such as Swat Motorway, and second phase from Chakdarra to Fathepur, the futuristic plan of Motorway from Peshawar to D.I.Khan, the by-pass from Badhber to Chamkani, dualization of Hather road etc., adding that these projects would create easy access of mobility from one area to another, reducing the distance considerably and opening of these areas from tourism, mineral development and rapid trade activities that would ultimately increase job opportunities and ensure overall prosperity of the province.

Sketching out the whole construction and reconstruction activities of the C&W department, the provincial minister for C&W revealed that previously the provincial government rehabilitated 607 kilometer roads with an allocation of Rs.15122 million. The building sector received Rs.783.398 million, the renovation and construction of buildings etc included 10897 sq foot and a half million rupees was spent on the capacity building of the engineers of the department.

He said the government was giving considerable incentives to the officers and other staff of the department and expect a matching response from the employees.

All roads in rural areas of tribal districts measuring up to 50 to 60 kilometers would be constructed within a period of one year, he announced.

He said hundreds of thousands of cars were plying on Swat Motorway through Punjab which was part of facilitation being provided by KP government to the tourists.

The Minister said rate of building material in government projects would be evaluated by C&W department and contractors associated with C&W department could work with other government departments.

In response to a question about delay in completion of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Peshawar, Akbar Ayub said if the project would have been given to C&W, it would have given better results.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Information & Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai said that the chief minister had directed all the public sector entities to improve their efficiency and bring maximum transparency in the function of their departments and the ultimate goal should be people-friendly without compromising on merit.

On a question, minister information assured to take all the parties on board in the developmental strategy giving reasonable share of developmental funds to the opposition members as well.

The focus was on a uniform developmental strategy with special attention to development and reconstruction of newly merged districts. Our efforts would bring these merged areas to stand on their own feet and their sufferings would be considerably mitigated by our developmental strategy, he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said opposition parties were fully allowed to stage protest demonstrations, but the accountability process would continue and would not stop.

He said the economic mess being faced by country was because of the wrong doings of these leaders who were now holding protest processions, Shaukat added.

He talked high against the corruption and corrupt practices, nepotism and favoritism, claiming to ensure transparency at all levels.