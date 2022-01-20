UrduPoint.com

Akbar Ayub Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 01:26 PM

Akbar Ayub tests positive for coronavirus

Member Provincial Assembly and former minister Akbar Ayub Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus, said his family sources on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and former minister Akbar Ayub Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus, said his family sources on Thursday.

Akbar Ayub Khan was not feeling well for the last couple of days and after a medical test the doctors confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus.

After being tested positive, Akbar Ayub Khan has quarantined himself at home in Haripur. It was the second time that Akbar Ayub has contracted coronavirus as last year too he had recovered from the virus after being quarantined for ten days.

The family members have appealed for prayers for early recovery of Akbar Ayub Khan.

