UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akbar Ayub Visits Education Directorate, Vows To Raise Education Standard

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Akbar Ayub visits Education Directorate, vows to raise education standard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday visited Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education and vowed to ensure quality education for achieving socio-economic development.

The newly inducted education minister was warmly received by director elementary and secondary education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim along with district education officers of all districts including the merged districts.

The education minister urged employees of the directorate to work for uplift of education standard like a team to prepare the youth for successfully meeting modern day's challenges and achieve bright future of the province.

He said collective efforts would be made to promote quality education besides addressing problems which confronted teachers and management cadre employees.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All

Recent Stories

Hay Festival to take place in February, programme ..

21 minutes ago

ADNEC introduces AvidBot to further environmental ..

21 minutes ago

UAE invests AED1 trillion in airport infrastructur ..

36 minutes ago

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Convention &amp; Exhibition Bureau signs ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.