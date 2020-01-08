Akbar Ayub visits Education Directorate, vows to raise education standard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday visited Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education and vowed to ensure quality education for achieving socio-economic development.

The newly inducted education minister was warmly received by director elementary and secondary education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim along with district education officers of all districts including the merged districts.

The education minister urged employees of the directorate to work for uplift of education standard like a team to prepare the youth for successfully meeting modern day's challenges and achieve bright future of the province.

He said collective efforts would be made to promote quality education besides addressing problems which confronted teachers and management cadre employees.