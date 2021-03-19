Akbar Durrani lauds ANF efforts against drug mafia

Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani Friday appreciated the efforts of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) against the drug mafia and said effective border management was key to control drug smuggling across the border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani Friday appreciated the efforts of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) against the drug mafia and said effective border management was key to control drug smuggling across the border.

The secretary has visited the Regional Directorate, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawer and assured the ministry's support in resolving the challenges being faced by the Force, a media release received here said.

Upon arrival, he was received by the Force Commander, Regional Directorate and officers of ANF.

After one-on-one meeting with the Force Commandar, ANF, the Secretary visited various parts of the Regional Directorate and gave all the relevant details.

In the Conference Room, the Secretary was given a comprehensive briefing about the role, functions and achievements of ANF along with the challenges being faced by the Force.

The Secretary, MNC, then, on the basis of his vast and diverse experience, advised the present officers at Regional Directorate ANF about the significance of their timely action in combating drugs.