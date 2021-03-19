UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akbar Durrani Lauds ANF Efforts Against Drug Mafia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:52 PM

Akbar Durrani lauds ANF efforts against drug mafia

Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani Friday appreciated the efforts of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) against the drug mafia and said effective border management was key to control drug smuggling across the border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani Friday appreciated the efforts of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) against the drug mafia and said effective border management was key to control drug smuggling across the border.

The secretary has visited the Regional Directorate, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawer and assured the ministry's support in resolving the challenges being faced by the Force, a media release received here said.

Upon arrival, he was received by the Force Commander, Regional Directorate and officers of ANF.

After one-on-one meeting with the Force Commandar, ANF, the Secretary visited various parts of the Regional Directorate and gave all the relevant details.

In the Conference Room, the Secretary was given a comprehensive briefing about the role, functions and achievements of ANF along with the challenges being faced by the Force.

The Secretary, MNC, then, on the basis of his vast and diverse experience, advised the present officers at Regional Directorate ANF about the significance of their timely action in combating drugs.

Related Topics

Drugs Border Media All

Recent Stories

NATO-Hunted Russian Submarine Communicating With M ..

2 minutes ago

Kabul Welcomes Extended 'Troika' Statement After M ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Russia's Relations With US: We Hope for ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Comatose Nurse Dies Days After Receiving ..

4 minutes ago

FBR chairman listens complaints of taxpayers in E- ..

4 minutes ago

Seminar held to mark Pakistan day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.