UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akbar Durrani Visits ANF Academy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Akbar Durrani visits ANF academy

Secretary, Ministry of Narcotic Control Akbar Durrani here on Tuesday visited the Anti Narcotics Force Academy and assured allotment of adjacent plot for the establishment of training areas and completion of forensic laboratory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Narcotic Control Akbar Durrani here on Tuesday visited the Anti Narcotics Force academy and assured allotment of adjacent plot for the establishment of training areas and completion of forensic laboratory.

"The government will address all outstanding capacity-building issues of ANF Academy including allotment of adjacent plot for establishment of training area and completion of forensic laboratory" he said.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Commandant ANF Academy, Brig Akhtar Aleem, who then gave a comprehensive briefing about the role, function and mandate of ANF Academy, said a news release.

He highlighted that the training activities are conducted not only for ANF personnel but also for other Federal and Provincial LEA personnel.

The Secretary while addressing the participants of an ongoing course at the ANF Academy, advised them to exhibit highest standards of morality and professionalism while discharging their official duties and to desist from involvement in malpractices.

He further emphasized upon the importance of training courses and urged the participants to take keen interest in training activities of academic as well as practical nature.

The Secretary also visited various parts of the Academy including the under-construction Women's Hostel which is being built with support from INL-P.

He appreciated the professionalism and competence of the Commandant ANF Academy and his team.

At the end, the Commandant presented a souvenir to the Secretary.

Related Topics

Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar s ..

1 minute ago

E. Guinea military camp blasts toll rises to 105

1 minute ago

China set to dominate global 5G landscape: report

1 minute ago

Emirati-Russian relations are profound, growing st ..

16 minutes ago

US House Armed Services Chief Backs Biden Call to ..

1 minute ago

AED 2.6 billion City Centre Al Zahia opens in Shar ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.