Akbar Durrani visits ANF academy

Secretary, Ministry of Narcotic Control Akbar Durrani here on Tuesday visited the Anti Narcotics Force Academy and assured allotment of adjacent plot for the establishment of training areas and completion of forensic laboratory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Narcotic Control Akbar Durrani here on Tuesday visited the Anti Narcotics Force academy and assured allotment of adjacent plot for the establishment of training areas and completion of forensic laboratory.

"The government will address all outstanding capacity-building issues of ANF Academy including allotment of adjacent plot for establishment of training area and completion of forensic laboratory" he said.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Commandant ANF Academy, Brig Akhtar Aleem, who then gave a comprehensive briefing about the role, function and mandate of ANF Academy, said a news release.

He highlighted that the training activities are conducted not only for ANF personnel but also for other Federal and Provincial LEA personnel.

The Secretary while addressing the participants of an ongoing course at the ANF Academy, advised them to exhibit highest standards of morality and professionalism while discharging their official duties and to desist from involvement in malpractices.

He further emphasized upon the importance of training courses and urged the participants to take keen interest in training activities of academic as well as practical nature.

The Secretary also visited various parts of the Academy including the under-construction Women's Hostel which is being built with support from INL-P.

He appreciated the professionalism and competence of the Commandant ANF Academy and his team.

At the end, the Commandant presented a souvenir to the Secretary.