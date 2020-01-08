Akbar Hussain Durrani appointed Secretary Information and Broadcasting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Akbar Hussain Durrani, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Group has been posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting with immediate effect and till further orders, said a notification of Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division on Wednesday.

Earlier he was working as Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination.