Akbar Hussain Durrani Appointed Secretary Information And Broadcasting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Akbar Hussain Durrani appointed Secretary Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Akbar Hussain Durrani, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Group has been posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting with immediate effect and till further orders, said a notification of Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division on Wednesday.

Earlier he was working as Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination.

