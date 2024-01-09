Open Menu

Akbar, Mangi Extends Condolences Over Demise Of DG Radio's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Akbar, Mangi extends condolences over demise of DG Radio's mother

Station Director, Radio Pakistan Khairpur Akbar Shah and Programmer Manager, Musrat Ali Mangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the mother of Director General of Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Station Director, Radio Pakistan Khairpur Akbar Shah and Programmer Manager, Musrat Ali Mangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the mother of Director General of Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.

They expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to DG Radio Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and his family.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

