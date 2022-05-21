Akbar Nasir Khan new IGP Islamabad

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has assumed the charge of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad here on Saturday, after removal of Mohammad Ahsan Younas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has assumed the charge of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad here on Saturday, after removal of Mohammad Ahsan Younas.

A BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, was previously serving in National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), said a news release.

After assuming the charge, the IGP conducted introductory meeting with DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and SPs.

Addressing the participants, he directed the force to ensure rule of law and earn respect for uniform. "No one is above the law " said IGP. He emphasized the need to work together as a team in accordance with the policy.

Dr Khan, is a graduate of Harvard Kennedy school and was previously working as DG NACTA Monitoring, Evaluation and Capacity Building. His earlier work includes National Internal Security Policy of Pakistan and establishment of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

His predecessor Younas, who served in the Federal capital for less than six months, was transferred to Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Faisal, a BS-19 officer in Islamabad police was transferred to Punjab while Lt commander (retd) Yasir Afridi, another BS-19 officer, was transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to ICT Police.

