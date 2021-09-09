Akbar says AJK Agro-system will improve accordingly

AJK Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan on Wednesday said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has included agriculture in the list of its top priorities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) AJK Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan on Wednesday said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has included agriculture in the list of its top priorities.

He said that Agricultural system in AJK will be improved according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"National programs will improve the irrigation system in AJK. Federal government deserves rich thanks for adding Azad Kashmir in the national projects," he expressed these views during meeting with National Project Coordinator, Muhammad Tahir Anwar here.

They discussed matters related to the projects being completed under the National Program for Enhancement of Water Resources and National Program for Enhancing the Command Area.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK minister Sardar Mir Akbar said that Agriculture was the most important factor in the economy of the country. Unfortunately, the land owners have stopped paying attention towards agriculture due to which unemployment has increased to a greater extent, he observed.

The national projects will improve the irrigation system in the state. Irrigation department will fully cooperate in all the matters regarding these national projects, he further said.

National Project Coordinator, Muhammad Tahir Anwar thanked Sardar Mir Akbar and said that the work on these projects in AJK was underway. Projects have been designed according to the needs of the masses. These projects are also being monitored from national level, he added.